Study Finds Bidirectional Link between Daytime Napping and Cognitive Aging



Added: 28.03.2022 18:41 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ophthalmologyadvisor.com



In a new cohort study, published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia, participants tended to nap longer and more frequently with aging; most importantly, the progression of Alzheimer’s dementia appeared to accelerate this aging effect by doubling or more than doubling the annual changes (increases) in nap duration/frequency; the study’s results also show that longer [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Dementia