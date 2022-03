New test predicts sepsis before blood clots cause permanent organ damage, markedly increasing survival



Source: www.si.com



In a potential paradigm change for sepsis diagnostics, a new test predicted sepsis soon after infection in mice -- well before blood clotting and organ failure -- enabling early antibiotic treatment and markedly increased survival. The findings provide a platform to develop rapid and easy-to-perform clinical tests for early sepsis detection and clinical intervention in human patients. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: GM