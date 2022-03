Black patients with cancer fare worse with COVID-19, study shows



Lack of access to health care, social determinants of health, preexisting comorbidities and reduced access to clinical research are common to both cancer and COVID-19 in Black individuals. Together these two diseases create a perfect storm in this population, a new study indicates. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cancer