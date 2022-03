Added: 28.03.2022 16:51 | 12 views | 0 comments

The newly-identified species of extinct diving duck is the fourth species in the genus Manuherikia. Manuherikia primadividua lived between 16 and 19 million years ago on a huge paleolake called Lake Manuherikia. The bird’s fossilized remains were recovered from the Early Miocene Bannockburn Formation exposed near the modern-day city of St Bathans, Central Otago, New [...]