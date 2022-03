Added: 28.03.2022 11:09 | 17 views | 0 comments

In this image, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured the brilliance of the spiral galaxy NGC 7172. NGC 7172 is located approximately 110.5 million light-years away in the constellation of Piscis Austrinus. The galaxy was discovered on September 23, 1834 by the English astronomer John Herschel. Otherwise known as ESO 466-38, IRAS 21591-3206 or [...]