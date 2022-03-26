Advances in street lighting are reducing the efficacy of coastal speciesâ€™ camouflage



A study has shown species that rely on darkness to forage and feed are losing the gift of camouflage thanks to advances in the lighting used to illuminate the world's cities and coastlines. More in www.sciencedaily.com »