Astronomers Find Protoplanetary Disks in Orion Molecular Clouds



Source: newatlas.com



Astronomers using NSF’s Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array have detected 97 disks of gas and dust around young protostars in the constellation of Orion, which is home to the closest star-forming regions to Earth. “Stars form from clouds of gas and dust that collapse under the force of [...] More in www.sci-news.com »