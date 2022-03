Fans of ASMR videos are more sensitive to their surroundings, study finds



Source: www.kitguru.net



Fans of ASMR videos are more sensitive to their surroundings and feelings, a new study has revealed. ASMR, which stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, has swept the internet with millions watching viral clips of whispered voices, delicate hand movements or tapping. More in www.sciencedaily.com »