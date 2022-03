New Fermi arcs could provide a new path for electronics



Newly discovered Fermi arcs that can be controlled through magnetism could be the future of electronics based on electron spins. During a recent investigation of the rare-earth monopnictide NdBi (neodymium-bismuth), researchers discovered a new type of Fermi arc that appeared at low temperatures when the material became antiferromagnetic, i.e., neighboring spins point in opposite directions. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Temperatures