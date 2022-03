Added: 24.03.2022 19:04 | 17 views | 0 comments

An international team of researchers has described two new species of the frog genus Hyalinobatrachium from the Ecuadorian Andes. The glassfrogs, or glass frogs, are members of the amphibian family Centrolenidae, with more than 150 species. These frogs are found in the Neotropics, from southern Mexico, through Central America, into the northern half of South [...]