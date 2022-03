Health risk due to micro- and nanoplastics in food



Source: adityapharmacys.com



Five grams of plastic particles on average enter the human gastrointestinal tract per person per week. This is roughly equivalent to the weight of a credit card. Whether ingested micro- and nanoplastics pose a health risk is being investigated in numerous studies but is largely unknown to date. A research team has now summarized the current state of scientific knowledge. More in www.sciencedaily.com »