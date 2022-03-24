On Jupiter's moon Europa, 'chaos terrains' could be shuttling oxygen to ocean

Added: 24.03.2022 18:38 | 17 views | 0 comments

Researchers have built the world's first physics-based computer simulation of oxygen transport on Europa, finding that it's possible for oxygen to drain through the moon's icy shell and into its ocean of liquid water -- where it could potentially help sustain alien life -- by hitching a ride on salt water under the moon's 'chaos terrains.' The results show that not only is the transport possible, but that the amount of oxygen brought into Europa's ocean could be on a par with the quantity of oxygen in Earth's oceans today.