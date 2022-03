Programmable button speeds triage process for faster heart attack care



Shaving critical minutes off the time it takes to diagnose a heart attack and begin treatment could be as simple as the push of a button. Using a programmable button to page a phlebotomist for a blood draw reduced the time it took to identify patients suffering a heart attack by more than 11 minutes on average, in a new study. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Drake