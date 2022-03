Milky Way Evolved in Few Different Phases, New Research Suggests



Added: 23.03.2022 23:23 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youcanseethemilkyway.com



The formation of our Milky Way Galaxy can be split up qualitatively into different assembly phases that resulted in its structurally different stellar populations: the halo and the disk components. Revealing a quantitative overall picture of Milky Way’s assembly requires a large sample of stars with very precise ages. In new research, astronomers at the [...] More in www.sci-news.com »