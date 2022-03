Do older adults using statins have lower risk of developing Parkinsonism later?



Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions that cause movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness, with Parkinson's disease being one of the better knowns causes. A new study suggests that older people taking statin drugs have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism later compared to people who were not taking statins. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU