NASA: More Than 5,000 Exoplanets are Now Confirmed to Exist in Our Galaxy

Added: 23.03.2022

According to NASA astronomers, the 5,000-plus exoplanets confirmed so far include small, rocky worlds like Earth, gas giants many times larger than Jupiter, and ‘hot Jupiters’ in scorchingly close orbits around their parent stars. Our Milky Way Galaxy likely holds hundreds of billions of exoplanets. The steady drumbeat of discovery began in 1992 with strange [...]