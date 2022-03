Quantum sensors: Measuring even more precisely



Two teams of physicists have designed the first programmable quantum sensor, and tested it in the laboratory. To do so they applied techniques from quantum information processing to a measurement problem. The innovative method promises quantum sensors whose precision reaches close to the limit set by the laws of nature. More in www.sciencedaily.com »