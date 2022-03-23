Fermi Arcs in an Antiferromagnet detected at BESSY II



Researchers have analyzed samples of NdBi crystals which display interesting magnetic properties. In their experiments including measurements at BESSY II they could find evidence for so called Fermi arcs in the antiferromagnetic state of the sample at low temperatures. This observation is not yet explained by existing theoretical ideas and opens up exciting possibilities to make use of these kind of materials for innovative information technologies based on the electron spin rather than the charge. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Temperatures