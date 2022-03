Gemini Focuses on NGC 772’s Overdeveloped Spiral Arm



Added: 23.03.2022 16:37 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: apod.nasa.gov



Astronomers using the Gemini North telescope have captured this vivid image of the strangely lopsided spiral galaxy NGC 772. NGC 772 resides approximately 116 million light-years away in the constellation of Aries. Also known as LEDA 7525, UGC 1466 and Arp 78, this galaxy has a diameter of 200,000 light-years. First discovered on November 29, [...] More in www.sci-news.com »