Plant-Derived Fatty Acid Reduces Heart Disease Risk, New Review Says



Alpha-linolenic acid, a vegetable omega-3 fatty acid, can benefit heart health and reduce the risk of heart disease, according to a review paper published in the journal Advances in Nutrition. "Given the evidence of the health benefits of plant-based diets and long-chain n-3 fatty acids, there is keen interest in better understanding the role of [...]