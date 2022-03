New advances in the protein folding process thermodynamics



Added: 23.03.2022 14:12 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



In biophysics, the kinetic states of molecules play a determining role in the metabolic and physiological processes in which they take part. Now, a new article specifies for the first time the levels of energy, the entropy and the enthalpy of protein folding. To do so, the team used a device with optical tweezers that enables changing the experimental temperature between 5ºC and 40ºC. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Temperatures