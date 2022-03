Added: 23.03.2022 14:12 | 20 views | 0 comments

The more fires they respond to, the higher the risk of atrial fibrillation or AFib -- a common irregular heart rhythm -- among firefighters, according to a survey of more than 10,000 active U.S. firefighters. After adjusting for atrial fibrillation risk factors, such as high blood pressure and smoking, researchers found a 14% increased risk of atrial fibrillation for every additional five fires fought annually.