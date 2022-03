Dominant form of heart failure caused by metabolic-immune interaction, review article suggests



Source: www.urbanrealm.com



The dominant form of heart failure worldwide appears to be caused by a strong, bidirectional interaction between the body's response to metabolic stress and the immune system, according to a review article. The article argues for more research into this root cause to develop truly effective treatments. More in www.sciencedaily.com »