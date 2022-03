Daily Cranberry Consumption Improves Cardiovascular Function: Study



Source: medium.com



Daily consumption of whole cranberry powder for one month improves vascular function in healthy men and this is linked with specific metabolite profiles in plasma, according to a new study published in the journal Food & Function. Low consumption of fruits and vegetables is one of the top modifiable risk factors associated with a higher [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: FIA