Getting fuel to an invading cell's front line



Source: shine365.marshfieldclinic.org



Invading armies need a steady supply of fuel and armaments. That's just as true when the invaders are cells, such as when tumor cells break away and spread to other parts of the body in a process called metastasis -- the most deadly part of cancer. Now, a study in C. elegans worms provides new insight into how invading cells deploy fuel to the front lines of invasion to power their break-through machinery. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cancer, Fuel Tags: Mac