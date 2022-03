Shining a light on protein aggregation in Parkinson's disease



Added: 22.03.2022 18:57 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: phys.org



A novel system to control protein aggregation in a model of Parkinson's disease may answer longstanding questions about how the disease begins and spreads, according to a new study. Initial results suggest that aggregation of the protein alpha-synuclein plays a critical role in disrupting neuronal homeostasis and triggering neurodegeneration. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU