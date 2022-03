Drug use beliefs found to be strongest predictor of youth substance use



Added: 22.03.2022 19:10 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.wbal.com



What are the most important factors to consider for developing effective drug use prevention programs? Many current programs for adolescents focus on elements including peer and family relationships, school connection, and youth's self-confidence and self-assertion. However, a new study suggests another factor may be equally -- or even more -- influential: whether the youth believes drug use is wrong. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: NFL