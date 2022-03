Breakthrough hospitalizations 'extremely uncommon' after COVID-19 immunity, study finds



Source: www.nbcchicago.com



Fewer than 1 in 1,000 people who have been vaccinated or previously infected with COVID-19 were hospitalized with a new breakthrough infection, research finds. The study supports previous studies that show vaccination is the best way to prevent severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death. More in www.sciencedaily.com »