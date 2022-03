Scientists hunt for neurons responsible for alcohol withdrawal



When a heavy alcohol drinker tries to take a night off, their body protests, with shaky hands, heart palpitations, anxiety and headaches. These acute symptoms of alcohol withdrawal -- but even more so the enduring emotional distress that lingers into protracted abstinence -- are one reason people with alcohol use disorders have a hard time quitting. Now, scientists have made new headway in understanding the basis of alcohol withdrawal in the brain. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Alcohol, Scientists, Protests Tags: EU