MeerKAT Captures Most Detailed Image Yet of ‘Odd Radio Circle’



Added: 22.03.2022 17:09 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.newscientist.com



Odd Radio Circles are large, circular astronomical objects which are bright around the edges at radio wavelengths. Theories on what causes these mysterious objects range from galactic shockwaves to the throats of wormholes. The new image from SARAO’s MeerKAT radio telescope is providing astronomers with formation to help narrow down those theories. First discovered [...] More in www.sci-news.com »