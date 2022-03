Added: 22.03.2022 15:13 | 13 views | 0 comments

Using multiple high-resolution satellite datasets, researchers found that tropical carbon loss has doubled over the past two decades due to excessive forest removal in the tropics. The tropics are an important ecosystem as they store massive amounts of carbon in their woody vegetation and soil -- but they have suffered from extensive forest clearance since 2001. The researchers analyzed the gross forest carbon loss associated with forest removal in the tropics during the 21st century.