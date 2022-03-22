Much more than average, single-cell analysis reveals heterogeneity in metal adsorption

Added: 22.03.2022 15:13 | 15 views | 0 comments

A research team has reported an in-depth analysis of precious metal adsorption onto Galdieria sulphuraria algae. The combination of X-ray absorption fine structure spectroscopy and single-cell inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry allowed the cell population behavior to be related to chemical interactions that occurred between the metals and the cell surface. The insight is expected to contribute to the development of environmentally friendly cell-derived approaches for metal recycling and wastewater treatment.