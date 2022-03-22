Blowing bubbles in dough to bake perfect yeast-free pizza



Added: 22.03.2022 15:13 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: fibermaterialstudies.com



Researchers have developed a method to leaven pizza dough without yeast. The team, which included its very own professional pizza-maker/graduate student, prepared the dough by mixing water, flour, and salt and placing it in a hot autoclave, an industrial device designed to raise temperature and pressure. From there, the process is like the one used to produce carbonation in soda. Gas is dissolved into the dough at high pressure, and bubbles form in the dough as pressure is released during baking.