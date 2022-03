Could diet modification make chemotherapy drugs more effective for patients with pancreatic cancer?



Added: 22.03.2022 16:28 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: myoralcancersupport.com



The findings of a new study suggest that a ketogenic diet -- which is low in carbohydrates and protein, but high in fat -- helps to kill pancreatic cancer cells when combined with a triple-drug therapy. In laboratory experiments, the ketogenic diet decreased glucose (sugar) levels in the tumor, suggesting the diet helped starve the cancer. In addition, this diet elevated ketone bodies produced by the liver, which put additional stress on the cancer cells. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cancer