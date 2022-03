Newly Proposed Experiment Could Confirm that Information is Fifth State of Matter



Added: 21.03.2022 21:55 | 15 views | 0 comments



Dr. Melvin Vopson, a physicist with the School of Mathematics and Physics at the University of Portsmouth, has already published research suggesting that information has physical mass and that all elementary particles store information about themselves. Now, the researcher has designed an experiment - which if proved correct - means he will have discovered that [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Cher