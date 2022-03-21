Genomic analysis supports ancient Muwekma Ohlone connection



Source: news.stanford.edu



A research collaboration with the Muwekma Ohlone tribe -- whose ancestral lands include the Stanford campus -- shows a genetic relationship between modern-day Tribe members and individuals buried nearby who lived more than 1,900 years ago. More in www.sciencedaily.com »