Cuban Painted Snail is Mollusk of Year 2022



Source: today.i-n24.com



There were five finalists - three snails, one mussel and a tusk shell or scaphopod - in the Mollusk of the Year 2022 competition, an international public vote led by the Senckenberg Nature Research Society, the LOEWE Centre for Translational Biodiversity Genomics and the Worldwide Society for Mollusc Research. The Cuban painted snail (Polymita picta) [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Cuba