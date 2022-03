With land grabs comes competition for water — and local farmers are likely to lose



Source: www.indianz.com



New research shows large-scale land acquisitions (LSLAs) in Ethiopia's Omo River region could threaten water resources downstream to the local farmers and Indigenous populations living along the Omo -- just one example of how a decades-long 'global land rush' could intensify water scarcity around the world. More in www.sciencedaily.com »