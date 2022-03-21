Cryo-EM reveals how '911' molecule helps fix damaged DNA



Source: sims4updates.net



When something goes wrong during DNA replication, cells call their own version of 911 to pause the process and fix the problem -- a failsafe that is critical to maintaining health and staving off disease. Now, scientists have for the first time revealed how a key piece of this repair process -- appropriately called the 911 DNA checkpoint clamp -- is recruited to the site of DNA damage. The findings illuminate new insights into the way cells ensure genetic instructions are properly passed from one generation of cells to the next. More in www.sciencedaily.com » DNA Tags: Scientists