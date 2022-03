NASA Extends Flight Operations of Mars Helicopter Ingenuity



Source: www.collectspace.com



NASA’s Ingenuity mission will support the science campaign of the agency’s Perseverance rover exploring the ancient river delta of Jezero Crater until September 2022. The announcement comes on the heels of the rotorcraft’s 21st successful flight, the first of at least three needed for the helicopter to cross the northwest portion of a region known [...] More in www.sci-news.com » NASA Tags: Mars