New ways to improve urban wetlands



Added: 21.03.2022 13:19 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: australianaviation.com.au



New studies provide valuable insights into removing toxins from polluted waterways and improving filtration at urban wetlands. One study found a wetland plant capable of reducing PFAS in soil and water, and another looked for better urban wetland water flow management during summer. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Oil