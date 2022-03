A novel painless and reliable allergy test



Although allergies are widespread, their diagnosis is complex and, depending on the type of allergy, the prospects of success with therapy are not always clear. Skin tests so far have been unpleasant, time-consuming and associated with a certain risk of triggering an allergic overreaction. Researchers have now developed a novel test that massively simplifies the diagnosis of allergies and can reliably predict the success of a therapy.