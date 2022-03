Added: 21.03.2022 14:37 | 16 views | 0 comments

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been a great couple of years. But for the green industry, like plant nurseries and greenhouses, it's been a boon. But will the uptick in gardening last once the last coronavirus restrictions are lifted? Probably not to the same extreme levels, according to new research. But for some, the introduction to gardening may have been just what they needed to dive into a new hobby.