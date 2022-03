Booster for immune protection after coronavirus infection



Source: www.infosalus.com



When our immune system comes into contact with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, it fights back and produces antibodies. A similar immune response is triggered by coronavirus vaccines. However, there is still little data available on the strength and durability of immune protection. Researchers have now been able to detect high levels of neutralizing antibodies in test persons even 300 days after a coronavirus infection with the original variant of the coronavirus.