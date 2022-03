Characterizing super-semi sandwiches for quantum computing



Semiconductors are the foundation of modern technology while superconductors with their zero electrical resistance could become the basis for future technologies, including quantum computers. So-called 'hybrid structures' -- carefully crafted sandwiches made from superconductors and semiconductors -- may lead to new quantum effects. However, convincing observations have remained elusive. Now, researchers have found a way to probe such 'super-semi sandwiches' and to reveal what is going on.