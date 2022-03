Hubble Takes Close Look at NGC 4571



The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has taken a picture of the low-surface brightness spiral galaxy NGC 4571. NGC 4571 is located approximately 60 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices. Otherwise known as IC 3588, LEDA 42100 or UGC 7788, this galaxy is classified as a low-surface brightness spiral galaxy. “NGC 4571 is [...] More in www.sci-news.com » NASA Tags: SPA