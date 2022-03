Researchers map human sensory neurons, pursue chronic pain cure



Added: 18.03.2022 21:05 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ancient-origins.net



An investigation into how human sensory neurons differ from animal neurons has provided researchers with important clues in the pursuit of more effective treatments for chronic pain. Researchers are analyzing the origins of how pain is generated by nociceptors in human dorsal root ganglia (DRG) neurons, charting the full transcriptome of messenger RNA strands produced in these cells. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: EU