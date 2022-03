Added: 18.03.2022 20:08 | 10 views | 0 comments

A team of scientists from the University of Western Australia and Curtin University has examined charcoal from ancient rock shelters to learn about the earliest uses of firewood in Australia. University of Western Australia researcher Chae Byrne and her colleagues found evidence for wattle and other acacias in charcoal from ancient campfires at Karnatukul (Serpents [...]