Extended napping in seniors may signal dementia



Added: 18.03.2022



Source: www.slideshare.net



Daytime napping among older people is a normal part of aging -- but it may also foreshadow Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. And once dementia or its usual precursor, mild cognitive impairment, are diagnosed, the frequency and/or duration of napping accelerates rapidly, according to a new study. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Dementia