Newly-Developed ‘Acoustic Fabric’ Converts Sounds into Electrical Signals



Added: 18.03.2022



Fabrics, by virtue of their composition and structure, have traditionally been used as acoustic absorbers. Inspired by the auditory system, a team of engineers from MIT and elsewhere has created a fabric that operates as a sensitive audible microphone while retaining the traditional qualities of fabrics, such as machine washability and draping. The ubiquity of